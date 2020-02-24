Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Commercial Metals worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 832,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.22. 27,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

