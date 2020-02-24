Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.71. 9,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,481. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

