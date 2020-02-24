Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,403 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Trustmark worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Trustmark by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Trustmark by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Trustmark by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of TRMK stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.05. 102,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

