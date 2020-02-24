Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 17,345 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Southside Bancshares worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.97. 2,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,120. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

