Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,228 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATH. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Athene by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Portland Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $57,163,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,137,000. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in Athene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 266,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Athene by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,741,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

ATH traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,313. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

