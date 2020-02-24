Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 90,146 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after purchasing an additional 659,885 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,946,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 531,079 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,846,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,908 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.14. 504,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,689. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,368 shares of company stock valued at $570,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

