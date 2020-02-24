Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 111.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126,142 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMH. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.80. 19,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.66 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UMH. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.