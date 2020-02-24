Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Park National worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Park National by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Park National by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 172,792 shares during the period.

Shares of PRK traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.57. 655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,154. Park National Co. has a one year low of $86.85 and a one year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.01 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

