Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 844,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after buying an additional 291,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36,073 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 239,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,625,038. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.37. 8,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,916. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.