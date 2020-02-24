Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,180 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Albireo Pharma worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALBO. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 222,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,184. The company has a market capitalization of $316.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.69. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

