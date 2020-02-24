Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CWST traded down $1.98 on Monday, reaching $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

