Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,683 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,355 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tripadvisor worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $363,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,254 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,541 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 127,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,909. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

