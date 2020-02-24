Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,643 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,950 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $280,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,665. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $65,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $144,119.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 816,266 shares of company stock worth $15,873,275. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.