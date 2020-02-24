Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 135,272 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,272 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Middleby worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth about $1,299,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 47.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 206,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Middleby by 39.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Middleby by 32.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.64. 6,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.81. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wellington Shields cut Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

