Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 147,748 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,748 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

NYSE REXR traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $52.31. 9,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

