Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 185,283 Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,283 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Corecivic worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,608,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,271,000 after purchasing an additional 51,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 607,824 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Shares of CXW traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. Corecivic Inc has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Research analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.18%.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.