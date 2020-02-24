Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,493 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 31,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Northwest Bancshares worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,684 shares of company stock valued at $674,844. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,070. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

