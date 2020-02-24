Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 89,317 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Flushing Financial worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 4,876.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $102,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,650.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $568.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

