Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.40 Million Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

Separately, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

BATS IVAL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.57. 45,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

