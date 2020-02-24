VIDY 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.82 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, VIDY has traded up 5% against the dollar. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and MXC. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00492438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.65 or 0.06636697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,053,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.