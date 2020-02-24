Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

Several analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 49.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of -0.56. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.