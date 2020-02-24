Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 37,679 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $10.02 on Monday, hitting $198.79. 13,211,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,636,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $409.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

