Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

VPG opened at $30.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

