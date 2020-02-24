Visteon (NYSE:VC) PT Lowered to $80.00

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

VC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $106.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Visteon stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visteon by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,649,000.

Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

