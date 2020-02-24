Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Vita Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Shares of ASX:VTG opened at A$1.54 ($1.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. Vita Group has a 12-month low of A$1.06 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of A$1.77 ($1.25).

Vita Group Company Profile

Vita Group Limited markets and sells information and communications technology products for small-to-medium business, retail, and large enterprise and government customers in Australia. The company also offers services, technology accessories, and men's active and lifestyle apparels. In addition, it provides medical grade skincare treatments and products.

