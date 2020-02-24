Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $1.73 on Top Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00018011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $440,827.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003623 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004433 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

