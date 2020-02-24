VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.07 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One VNX Exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.75 or 0.02865438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,544,300 tokens. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog.

