Vocera Communications (VCRA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

2/18/2020 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

2/13/2020 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Vocera Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Vocera Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Vocera Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/31/2020 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/24/2020 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/17/2020 – Vocera Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2020 – Vocera Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $842.88 million, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $285,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,489 shares of company stock worth $1,923,923. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after acquiring an additional 688,225 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 55,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 312.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

