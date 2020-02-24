W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,827 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.82.

GWW stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $255.09 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

