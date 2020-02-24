Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $5.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,315,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.37. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $240.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.