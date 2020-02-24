Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $30.17 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005433 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, LATOKEN and OKEx. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $30.17 million and $4.19 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.86 or 0.02764505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00095930 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,515,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bithumb, Binance, OKEx, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Coinnest, Kucoin, Allbit, HitBTC, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

