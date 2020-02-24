Wandisco (LON:WAND) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Wandisco (LON:WAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Wandisco stock opened at GBX 544 ($7.16) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 452.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 446.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 million and a P/E ratio of -9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.69. Wandisco has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 858 ($11.29).

Get Wandisco alerts:

About Wandisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Wandisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wandisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.