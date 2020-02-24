Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $904.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

