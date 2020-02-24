Warrior Met Coal Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $18.02 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

