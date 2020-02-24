Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.0% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,975 shares of company stock worth $16,437,100. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $123.99. 2,324,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,242. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

