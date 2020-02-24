Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $1.39

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00014384 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and BCEX. Waves has a total market cap of $140.55 million and approximately $75.41 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024498 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005952 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,227,246 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bitbns, Livecoin, Exrates, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Liqui, Indodax, Coinrail, OKEx, Bittrex, BCEX, Upbit, Cryptohub, Kuna, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinbe, Huobi, Binance, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.