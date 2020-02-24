Wavesbet (WBET) Reaches Market Cap of $107,580.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $107,580.00 and $37,380.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 195% against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00782767 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015872 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000685 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

