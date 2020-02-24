WAX Trading Down 21.8% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. WAX has a market capitalization of $48.44 million and $1.53 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.25 or 0.02840997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00229873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00040669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00140195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,616,506,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,044,400,477 tokens. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, IDEX, Upbit, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Bancor Network, Bibox, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Huobi, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

