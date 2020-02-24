Wedbush Comments on Genuine Parts’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GPC. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $96.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.60%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

