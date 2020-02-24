Wedbush Comments on LendingClub Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LendingClub in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE LC opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,981,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 419,936 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 234,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,738,000 after buying an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

