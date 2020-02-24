Wedbush Comments on Sleep Number Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Wedbush currently has a “Positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

SNBR opened at $56.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $17,227,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 470.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 4,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 268,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sleep Number by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 161,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,603,000 after purchasing an additional 156,413 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

