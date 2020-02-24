Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after purchasing an additional 220,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

