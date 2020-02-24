Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for L Brands in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

L Brands stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. L Brands has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,070,000 after acquiring an additional 175,659 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 953,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 246,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 454,531 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

