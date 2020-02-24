Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) in the last few weeks:

2/21/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

2/15/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

2/1/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

1/29/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

1/9/2020 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

1/7/2020 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE STNG opened at $19.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

