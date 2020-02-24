Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Just Energy Group (JE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) in the last few weeks:

2/21/2020 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – Just Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

2/11/2020 – Just Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

2/5/2020 – Just Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

1/28/2020 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

1/25/2020 – Just Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

1/9/2020 – Just Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Shares of NYSE JE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.19. Just Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

Get Just Energy Group Inc alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Just Energy Group by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Just Energy Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Just Energy Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares during the period. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.