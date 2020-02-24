Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ThyssenKrupp (TKA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ThyssenKrupp (FRA: TKA):

2/20/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €12.30 ($14.30) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.80 ($17.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – ThyssenKrupp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/14/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.95 ($17.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.95 ($17.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €14.95 ($17.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €12.20 ($14.19) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – ThyssenKrupp was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp stock traded down €0.28 ($0.33) on Monday, hitting €9.57 ($11.12). 4,444,275 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.88. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

