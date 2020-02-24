Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2020 – Sailpoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

2/21/2020 – Sailpoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

2/15/2020 – Sailpoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

2/14/2020 – Sailpoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

1/22/2020 – Sailpoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

1/18/2020 – Sailpoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

1/16/2020 – Sailpoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

1/13/2020 – Sailpoint Technologies is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Sailpoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

1/10/2020 – Sailpoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $24.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.50 and a beta of 2.07. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

Get Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc alerts:

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,800. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 70,889 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.