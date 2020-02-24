Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SPS Commerce (SPSC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC):

2/21/2020 – SPS Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/20/2020 – SPS Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – SPS Commerce is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – SPS Commerce had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/14/2020 – SPS Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – SPS Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – SPS Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – SPS Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/17/2020 – SPS Commerce had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – SPS Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at First Analysis from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – SPS Commerce was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – SPS Commerce was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/27/2019 – SPS Commerce was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/26/2019 – SPS Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $626,577.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,633 shares of company stock worth $6,926,509. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 134.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 124.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 103.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

