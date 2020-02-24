Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

WB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

NASDAQ WB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 110,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,297. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. Weibo has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $74.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 3,272.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

