WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

